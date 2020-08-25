Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares traded down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.07. 2,996,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,113,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Woodward acquired 46,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $110,934.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,268.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,658.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,808 shares of company stock worth $268,415. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 322.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.