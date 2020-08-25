Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Koninklijke Philips accounts for approximately 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,694 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,764,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,464,000 after buying an additional 549,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,207,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 123,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 482,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 618,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

