Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 12.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.64 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57). 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.47 ($1.80).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $486.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 481.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 163.29.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

