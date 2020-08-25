Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. 4,667,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,737,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of -235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.