Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,109 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kroger by 4,005.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after buying an additional 3,196,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $69,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

