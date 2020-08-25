KWS Saat (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KWS Saat SE (ETR:KWS)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as €69.10 ($81.29) and last traded at €70.00 ($82.35). Approximately 5,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.60 ($83.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.46.

About KWS Saat (ETR:KWS)

KWS SAAT SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of seeds for farmers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, and Cereals. The Corn segment offers corn, rapeseed, sunflower, sorghum, millet, and field crop seeds. The Sugarbeet segment provides sugar beet, and energy beet seeds, as well as animal feed.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for KWS Saat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS Saat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.