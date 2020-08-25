La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay Acquires 47,000 Shares

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.00.

Shares of LJPC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $3.77. 342,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.41.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

