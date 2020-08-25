Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.63. 2,480,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

