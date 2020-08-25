Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,200 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

