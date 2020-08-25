Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 6,802 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 80,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.59. 4,302,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.