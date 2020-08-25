Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $344.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

