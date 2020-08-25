Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.54.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $508.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,239,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,669. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $313.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

