Lavaca Capital LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.80. 15,258,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,241,689. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

