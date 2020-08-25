Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after purchasing an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,536,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 8,706,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,174,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 386.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.