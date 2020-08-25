Lavaca Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Lavaca Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 74.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 231.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 215.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.60. 978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,513. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.60. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $456.11.

