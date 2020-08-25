Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 14,147 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 798.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,028,000 after purchasing an additional 915,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 202,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 173,062 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,354,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,532,000.

CLTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.78. 24,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

