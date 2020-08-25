Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $345,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 6,290,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

