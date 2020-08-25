Lavaca Capital LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 775.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3,875.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,425. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.