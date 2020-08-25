Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stake Increased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after buying an additional 700,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 151.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after buying an additional 360,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 140.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 573,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 335,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. 619,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,099. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

