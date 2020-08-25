Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $61.01. Approximately 1,713,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,866,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45.
About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)
