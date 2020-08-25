Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.18 and last traded at $61.01. Approximately 1,713,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,866,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.45.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

