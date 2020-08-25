Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.54.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

