Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price fell 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.44. 9,774,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 2,123,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPCN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Lipocine Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

