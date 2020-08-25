LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.68 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00008503 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.05593979 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048386 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

