Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 197.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $43,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.03.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $377.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

