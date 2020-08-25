MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 5.4% Higher

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.34. 289,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,568,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $201,525.00. Also, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MacroGenics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,880,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

