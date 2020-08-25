Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 16.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

MNSB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,060. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Analysts predict that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

