Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.44. 8,120,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 7,512,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Marathon Patent Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

