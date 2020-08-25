MASTERNET (MASH) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MASTERNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $4,463.29 and $351.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.64 or 0.01722955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00151637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

