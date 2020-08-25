Matchpool Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $228,754.17 and approximately $146.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.07 or 0.05699124 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014213 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

