Maxcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $150,873.81 and approximately $3.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00067563 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00771713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.01547568 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,658.79 or 0.99633820 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00159122 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006168 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.