McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

McChip Resources Inc (CVE:MCS) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 4,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42.

McChip Resources (CVE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1.70) million for the quarter.

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds a 100% working interest in 4,147 acres and a 50% working interest in 240 acres in the Rocainville Area located in south eastern Saskatchewan.

