MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,364.13

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $26,364.13 and approximately $7.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

