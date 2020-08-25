Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Up 14.5%

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH)’s share price traded up 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.26. 158,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,222% from the average session volume of 11,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a market cap of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.52.

Medicure Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

