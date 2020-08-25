Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The stock has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.