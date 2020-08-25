Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $63,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.13. 5,262,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

