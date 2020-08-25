MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $61,623.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.01721794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00190173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00151385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

