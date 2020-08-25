MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 499,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,558,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.
MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)
MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
