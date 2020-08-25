MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 499,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,558,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $15,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,924 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 655,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,807,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,426,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

