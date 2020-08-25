Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 1,038,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 855,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.66.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

