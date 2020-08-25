Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Down 5.3%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 37,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 39,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23.

About Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

