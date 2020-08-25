MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $700,027.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $44.71 million and $700,027.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $4.30 or 0.00036725 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00770438 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00643067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,621,544 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,281 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

