MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 4.3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2020

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter.

MISSION VY BANC/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MVLY)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

