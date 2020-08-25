MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading 4.3% Higher

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 2,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The stock has a market cap of $28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

