Mobilityone (LON:MBO) Trading Down 3.7%

Mobilityone Limited (LON:MBO) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 313,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,058% from the average session volume of 14,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.62.

Mobilityone Company Profile (LON:MBO)

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in the Far East. The company operates in two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. It offers payment terminals and mobile payment applications for retailers, which enable bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, ATM card payments, and cashbacks; and payment solution products and services, including bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

