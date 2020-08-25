Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.98. 4,441,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,583,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

