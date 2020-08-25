Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 5%

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 51,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 249,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

