MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

MEDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 34,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,312. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MultiCell Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33.

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MultiCell Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About MultiCell Technologies

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: Rule of 72

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.