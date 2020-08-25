MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.
MEDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.62. 34,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,312. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MultiCell Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.33.
About MultiCell Technologies
Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
