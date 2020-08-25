Nano (NANO) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00010689 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Coindeal and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $166.69 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,703.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.33 or 0.03437832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.02455871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00523324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.21 or 0.00796443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00681867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Bitinka, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coindeal, RightBTC, Koinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

