Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 112,923 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $42,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.62.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.00. 2,535,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,878. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

