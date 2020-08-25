Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 191,630 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,630 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $74,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,047,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,634,000 after buying an additional 2,262,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after buying an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,263,000 after buying an additional 1,287,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after buying an additional 17,654,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $406.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.