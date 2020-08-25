Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 27,868 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $65,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,859,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,644. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

