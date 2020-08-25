Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after buying an additional 6,579,774 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after buying an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after buying an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after buying an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. 7,686,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,685,003. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

